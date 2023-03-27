Binghamton Metro Doulas to host ‘Menstrual Product Drive’

(WBNG) -- During March, the Binghamton Metro Doulas will be collecting donations as part of its seventh annual Menstrual Product Drive in honor of Women’s History Month.

Binghamton Metro Doulas is taking pads, tampons, reusable cups, underwear and wipes. All donated items will go to Rise, formerly known as the SOS Shelter, which offers support and comprehensive services to those threatened by domestic violence in Broome County.

Items can be dropped off a De Colores Cookies Y Mas at 81 Clinton St. in Binghamton, Sante Women’s Healthcare at 355 Main St., in Johnson City, Nursing at SUNY Broome at 907 Front St. in Binghamton and State Senator Lea Webb’s Office at 44 Hawley St. in Binghamton.

