Binghamton softball sweeps doubleheader with Maine on Sunday

Binghamton's Brianna Santos (7) celebrates with pitcher Brianna Roberts after a strikeout in an...
Binghamton's Brianna Santos (7) celebrates with pitcher Brianna Roberts after a strikeout in an NCAA softball game against Maine.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton softball team opened up America East conference play with a two-game doubleheader sweep over the Maine Black Bears on Sunday afternoon, winning 9-1 and 4-3.

Outfielder Sarah Rende went 6-for-7 (.857) with three extra-base hits and four RBI through the two games. She finished the day with a pair of doubles and a triple. She also scored three times.

“I think we have been playing well the past few weeks,” head coach Jess Bump said. “We have been playing aggressive and we’ve had an edge to us. We got the bats going in game one today and what we talked about after that was that we can’t assume that we could do it again in the next game. We got down twice in the second game – came back twice – and that goes back to us preparing for conference play the right way by playing some tough teams early.”

Binghamton is back in action Tuesday, March 28 on the road in Ithaca against Cornell at 4 p.m.

