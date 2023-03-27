A little wintry mix
Seasonable temperatures
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONDAY: Early sun. Becoming cloudy with PM rain and snow. .10-.20″ rain, 0-2″ snow 80% High 44 (40-48) Wind S becoming E 5-10 mph
Clouds will increase Monday. A low will give us rain and snow showers this afternoon and tonight.
Quiet Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.
A cold front will give us some late mixed showers Wednesday into Thursday.
A warm front sets up to our south. This, along with the associated low/lows will give us
clouds rain and snow Friday and Saturday.
A return to cool, quiet weather Sunday.
