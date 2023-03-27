A little wintry mix

MONDAY: Early sun. Becoming cloudy with PM rain and snow. .10-.20″ rain, 0-2″ snow 80% High 44 (40-48) Wind S becoming E 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Clouds will increase Monday. A low will give us rain and snow showers this afternoon and tonight.

Quiet Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.

A cold front will give us some late mixed showers Wednesday into Thursday.

A warm front sets up to our south. This, along with the associated low/lows will give us

clouds rain and snow Friday and Saturday.

A return to cool, quiet weather Sunday.

