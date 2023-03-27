A little wintry mix

Seasonable temperatures
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Early sun. Becoming cloudy with PM rain and snow. .10-.20″ rain, 0-2″ snow 80% High 44 (40-48) Wind S becoming E 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Clouds will increase Monday. A low will give us rain and snow showers this afternoon and tonight.

Quiet Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.

A cold front will give us some late mixed showers Wednesday into Thursday.

A warm front sets up to our south. This, along with the associated low/lows will give us

clouds rain and snow Friday and Saturday.

A return to cool, quiet weather Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County Humane Society receives over 40 new animals after animal cruelty arrest
State Police search for stolen Bobcat track machine
Binghamton native named Kilmer Mansion’s 1st executive director
With eye drops recalled, Guthrie doctor explains what to do
House demolished after fire on Charlotte Street in Binghamton

Latest News

A soggy start to workweek
Mild temperatures Monday afternoon
A soggy start to workweek
Breezy conditions continue Sunday
Above average temperatures as well
Breezy conditions continue Sunday