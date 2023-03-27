Man arrested for failing to register address as a sex offender

(WBNG) -- A Broome County man has been arrested for failing to register his address as a sex offender, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested 63-year-old Patrick J. Logan. He was charged with failure to register under the sex offender registration act; a second offense and class D felony.

Logan was taken to the Central Arraignment Part Court at the Broome County Correction Facility for arraignment.

He was arrested on March 23.

