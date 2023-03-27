Polar Shot Driving Range returns for the 2023 season

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- With spring, comes the return of outdoor sports, and in the Southern Tier, golf is no exception.

The Polar Shot Driving Range, located on Watson Boulevard in Johnson City, officially re-opened for the season on March 22.

According to employee Jon Edwards, they had a great turnout this past Sunday.

“It’s very exciting because it was kind of a dull winter and everybody was getting the itch to get out and play,” said Edwards.

Edwards reflected on business in the past few years during the pandemic. He said when COVID-19 hit, it was actually a big boost to the golf industry since there were no professional or school sports in play, but the golf courses and driving ranges remained open.

For those breaking out their clubs for the first time, Edwards’ advice is to stretch.

“Stretching is always important when you’re playing,” he said. “It keeps your muscles lubricated and keeps you warm and ready to go on the golf course.”

