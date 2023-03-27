Snow and rain tonight

Tonight: Rain and wet snow. Trace to 3 inches of snow possible over higher terrain north and east. Some highly local higher amounts may be possible over the highest terrain. Little to no snow elsewhere in the valleys. Precipitation tapers after 2am. Low: 29-34

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of lingering early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle. High: 41-46

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds to clear. Low: 22-28

Forecast Discussion:

A passing disturbance moves through the area tonight and brings rain and some snow. Rainfall ranges from 0.10 to 0.33″ and snow ranges from nothing to 2 or 3 inches over higher terrain north and east. Elevation will be hugely important in any accumulations, and they likely remain on elevated surfaces as well as grass. Roads should just stay wet. Lows range in the upper 20s to mid 30s. There may be some lingering drizzle or freezing drizzle after midnight through early Tuesday morning.

Sun and clouds eventually develop Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Our next chance of precipitation comes later Wednesday as clouds steadily increase. The chance of late day rain/snow is around 70%. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Late week and the start of the weekend looks unsettled, too. We expect PM rain to arrive Friday. The same goes for Saturday. There is a 60% chance of rain but highs may climb into the mid 60s.

