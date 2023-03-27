Southern Tier Tuesdays April 2023 finalists announced! Vote for $2,000 grant recipients now

(WBNG) -- You have just a few more days to vote for which nonprofit organization becomes a grant recipient of Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Voting officially began on March 26 and continues through March 30. You can vote for the organization you want to see receive the $2,000 grant by going here.

There were 412 organizations nominated by the community for April 2023. That list has been narrowed down to 12, which include:

Gemini Farm Sanctuary in Rome, Pa.

GiGi’s Playhouse Southern Tier

Good Neighbors NY

Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company

Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

Colchester Meals for Seniors

Triple Cities Runners Club

The Norwich Community Soup Kitchen at St. Bartholomew Apostle Italian Catholic Church

St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY

Futures Community Support Services

Jericho Arts Council

Little Tags

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

In total, Southern Tier Tuesdays has distributed more than $406,000 for 200 grant recipients since June 2019.

