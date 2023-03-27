Southern Tier Tuesdays April 2023 finalists announced! Vote for $2,000 grant recipients now

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- You have just a few more days to vote for which nonprofit organization becomes a grant recipient of Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Voting officially began on March 26 and continues through March 30. You can vote for the organization you want to see receive the $2,000 grant by going here.

There were 412 organizations nominated by the community for April 2023. That list has been narrowed down to 12, which include:

  • Gemini Farm Sanctuary in Rome, Pa.
  • GiGi’s Playhouse Southern Tier
  • Good Neighbors NY
  • Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company
  • Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries
  • Colchester Meals for Seniors
  • Triple Cities Runners Club
  • The Norwich Community Soup Kitchen at St. Bartholomew Apostle Italian Catholic Church
  • St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY
  • Futures Community Support Services
  • Jericho Arts Council
  • Little Tags

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

In total, Southern Tier Tuesdays has distributed more than $406,000 for 200 grant recipients since June 2019.

