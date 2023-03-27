Southern Tier Tuesdays April 2023 finalists announced! Vote for $2,000 grant recipients now
(WBNG) -- You have just a few more days to vote for which nonprofit organization becomes a grant recipient of Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Voting officially began on March 26 and continues through March 30. You can vote for the organization you want to see receive the $2,000 grant by going here.
There were 412 organizations nominated by the community for April 2023. That list has been narrowed down to 12, which include:
- Gemini Farm Sanctuary in Rome, Pa.
- GiGi’s Playhouse Southern Tier
- Good Neighbors NY
- Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company
- Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries
- Colchester Meals for Seniors
- Triple Cities Runners Club
- The Norwich Community Soup Kitchen at St. Bartholomew Apostle Italian Catholic Church
- St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY
- Futures Community Support Services
- Jericho Arts Council
- Little Tags
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
In total, Southern Tier Tuesdays has distributed more than $406,000 for 200 grant recipients since June 2019.
