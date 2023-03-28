Brooklyn man facing murder charge pleads guilty to weapon possession in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of Brooklyn resident Taykwann J. Browne, 26, Tuesday.

Browne pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony, in Broome County Court. He admitted that on Jan. 18, 2023, he illegally had a loaded 9mm handgun in Binghamton.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force found Browne, who had absconded from parole supervision and had an active homicide warrant in New York City.

The district attorney’s office said Browne was driving a Ford Fusion on Binghamton’s east side when police tried to pull him over. Browne lead police on a chase before crashing his vehicle in the area of Eldredge Street and Brandywine Avenue. He tried to flee on foot but was apprehended shortly afterward.

A loaded 9mm handgun was located by a canine unit in the area where Browne had fled. A number of narcotics were also recovered.

The district attorney’s office noted that Browne is on parole for a 2015 robbery conviction in Brooklyn and is facing murder charges in New York City. He’ll be sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on June 30.

“We thank law enforcement for tracking down this violent felon and removing him from the streets of our community,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Those avoiding charges in other jurisdictions are in for a rude awakening if they think they can hide in Broome County. You will be found and brought to justice.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.