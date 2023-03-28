Owego house severly damaged in fire

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Emergency responders are at a house fire in Owego Tuesday morning.

According to Tioga County dispatchers, the fire is at 44 Beardsley Ln. A 12 News crew at the scene noticed a house severely damaged by the blaze at the address. There was heavy smoke billowing out of the home.

First responders prepared a stretcher, but as of 9:55 a.m., there was nobody loaded onto it.

Additional details could not be confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for failing to register address as a sex offender
Endicott man pleads guilty to setting stove, vehicle on fire
Polar Shot Driving Range returns for the 2023 season
Southern Tier Tuesdays April 2023 finalists announced! Vote for $2,000 grant recipients now
Broome County Humane Society receives over 40 new animals after animal cruelty arrest

Latest News

Deshi Halal Bazar grand opening in Endicott
Deshi Halal Bazar grand opening in Endicott
Deshi Halal Bazar Opening
Deshi Halal Bazar grand opening in Endicott
Highlights: Windsor vs. Johnson City (girls’ lacrosse)
A Toast to the Town
A ‘Toast to the Town of Maine’ celebrating its 175th birthday!