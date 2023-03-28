Owego house severly damaged in fire
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Emergency responders are at a house fire in Owego Tuesday morning.
According to Tioga County dispatchers, the fire is at 44 Beardsley Ln. A 12 News crew at the scene noticed a house severely damaged by the blaze at the address. There was heavy smoke billowing out of the home.
First responders prepared a stretcher, but as of 9:55 a.m., there was nobody loaded onto it.
Additional details could not be confirmed.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.
