Owego house severly damaged in fire

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Emergency responders are at a house fire in Owego Tuesday morning.

According to Tioga County dispatchers, the fire is at 44 Beardsley Ln. A 12 News crew at the scene noticed a house severely damaged by the blaze at the address. There was heavy smoke billowing out of the home.

First responders prepared a stretcher, but as of 9:55 a.m., there was nobody loaded onto it.

Additional details could not be confirmed.

This is a developing story.

