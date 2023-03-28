Delhi Police Benevolent Association endorses Acting DA Smith for Delaware County District Attorney

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delhi Police Benevolent Association endorsed Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith for Delaware County District Attorney.

In a news release from Smith’s office, the Delhi Police Benevolent Association said it worked with Smith for years.

“[Smith] has a track record of being a tough and fair prosecutor,” the association said. “He has shown his support for law enforcement throughout his years in the District Attorney’s Office, and we are excited to work with him as district attorney.”

Smith, who is running as a Republican, said he is honored to have the support of the benevolent association.

“Our Police Officers work hard every day to make sure that our residents are protected from criminals,” said Smith. “I will work with them to make Delaware County safer and stronger.”

In mid-March, Republican Attorney Joe Ermeti announced his candidacy for Delaware County District Attorney. Smith and Ermeti will face off in the Republican Primary on June 27.

The district attorney position became available on the ballot after former District Attorney and Republican John Hubbard was elected to County Court Judge in the 2022 General Election.

The 2023 General Election is on Nov. 7

