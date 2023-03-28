Delhi Police Benevolent Association endorses Acting DA Smith for Delaware County District Attorney

(The Campaign of Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delhi Police Benevolent Association endorsed Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith for Delaware County District Attorney.

In a news release from Smith’s office, the Delhi Police Benevolent Association said it worked with Smith for years.

“[Smith] has a track record of being a tough and fair prosecutor,” the association said. “He has shown his support for law enforcement throughout his years in the District Attorney’s Office, and we are excited to work with him as district attorney.”

Smith, who is running as a Republican, said he is honored to have the support of the benevolent association.

“Our Police Officers work hard every day to make sure that our residents are protected from criminals,” said Smith. “I will work with them to make Delaware County safer and stronger.”

In mid-March, Republican Attorney Joe Ermeti announced his candidacy for Delaware County District Attorney. Smith and Ermeti will face off in the Republican Primary on June 27.

The district attorney position became available on the ballot after former District Attorney and Republican John Hubbard was elected to County Court Judge in the 2022 General Election.

The 2023 General Election is on Nov. 7

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for failing to register address as a sex offender
Endicott man pleads guilty to setting stove, vehicle on fire
Polar Shot Driving Range returns for the 2023 season
Deshi Halal Bazar Opening
Deshi Halal Bazar grand opening in Endicott
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar
Broome County Executive speaks on Gov. Hochul’s Medicaid expansion plan
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project