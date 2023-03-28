Deshi Halal Bazar grand opening in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony took place this evening for a new halal grocery store opening up in Endicott.

The new Deshi Halal Bazar officially opened its doors for the Endicott community with its shelves stocked with unique foods and spices, groceries, clothing, and even electronics.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson was the guest at the ribbon cutting, who spoke about the need for markets like these in our area.

“We really do have a need for someone who has a diverse kind of food because we have a lot of authentic restaurants and areas that provide all different kinds of foods, and now these people won’t have to go to New York City or Buffalo or Syracuse, now they can come right here.” said Linda Jackson.

The staff members at the market were happy to see the turnout of customers after the many months of hard work to open their doors.

The Deshi Halal Bazar will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.