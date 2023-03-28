Man arrested for spraying woman with substance at Weis, touching another inappropriately

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it arrested a man for spraying a woman with an unknown substance and touching another on the south side of Binghamton on March 23.

Binghamton Police said around 3:55 p.m., officers were made aware of an incident inside Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue involving a 22-year-old man. Police said the suspect sprayed the unknown substance on the woman inside the business.

Shortly afterward, police were made aware of a separate incident that occurred on Tompkins and Jackson streets in which the man touched a woman inappropriately before leaving the area.

Investigators determined that it was the same man involved in both incidents.

On March 27, Binghamton detectives identified the suspect and found him at his address. He was taken to the Binghamton Police Department. Afterward, a search warrant was conducted at his address and evidence was located and collected.

He was charged with two counts of forcible touching; a misdemeanor and one count of harassment in the second degree; a violation.

Binghamton Police Chief Joe Zikuski said he would like to thank the community for assisting with the investigation. He also thanked officers for identifying, locating and taking the suspect into custody.

These incidents, along with others in connection, remain ongoing criminal investigations and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.

