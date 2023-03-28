New ‘First Responder Youth Program’ for Broome County high school students

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A new program is set to begin in Broome County giving High School students a chance to live out their dream of becoming a firefighter or working with emergency services.

On Tuesday, Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak and representatives from the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, Windsor Fire Department, and more gathered at Windsor Central High School to announce the First Responder Youth Program.

The District Attorney said with the critical shortages of volunteers within Fire Departments and Emergency Services, having this program gives students a chance to serve their community and learn leadership and life skills.

“It’s important to get to our youth at an early age were going into the high schools to encourage them to join the program to volunteer and be public servants it’s a very good start for them to get the training to be EMT’S for firefighters and many of them use that to go into future careers,” said Michael Korchak

He said it’s important for all residents regardless of age to get involved in volunteer work in order to continue to keep the community strong and growing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.