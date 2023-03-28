A quieter forecast
A few lingering showers
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-T” 20% High 44 (40-46) Wind NNW 5-10 mph
Quiet Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies early, becoming partly cloudy with a few showers.
Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night.
We’ll have early sunshine Wednesday. A cold front will give us increasing clouds with a quick shot of snow Wednesday
with a few snow showers into Thursday.
A warm front sets up to our south. This, along with the associated low/lows will give us
clouds rain Friday and Saturday. There could be some snowflakes.
A return to cool, quiet weather Sunday with early clouds and increasing sunshine. Monday looks nice with
partly cloudy skies.
