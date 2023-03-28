A quieter forecast

A few lingering showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-T” 20% High 44 (40-46) Wind NNW 5-10 mph

Quiet Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies early, becoming partly cloudy with a few showers.

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night.

We’ll have early sunshine Wednesday. A cold front will give us increasing clouds with a quick shot of snow Wednesday

with a few snow showers into Thursday.

A warm front sets up to our south. This, along with the associated low/lows will give us

clouds rain Friday and Saturday. There could be some snowflakes.

A return to cool, quiet weather Sunday with early clouds and increasing sunshine. Monday looks nice with

partly cloudy skies.

A little wintry mix