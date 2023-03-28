Snow, rain and thunder are all in the forecast

Forecast Discussion:

Any sprinkles fizzle this evening and we’ll see a partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures drop into the 20s.

Sunshine and mild weather is on the way for Wednesday...at least part of it, because a big change slams into the area later in the day in the form of a strong cold front. The front will bring a snow squall and a rapid drop in temperatures. It arrives later in the evening and clears the region by around 10pm. Highs will be around 50, but as the cold front passes your location, temperatures will be dropping into the 30s quickly. Overnight Wednesday will be cold with lows in the 20s. Some scattered lake flakes may develop.

Late week and the start of the weekend looks unsettled, too. We expect PM rain to arrive Friday. Highs Friday will be around 50.

There is an 80% chance of rain Saturday and highs climb into the mid 60s. There may be enough instability Saturday to allow for a few thunderstorms to develop. It turns much cooler Sunday with highs in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures jump again Monday and Tuesday into the mid 50s with a small chance of showers Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.