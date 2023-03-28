A ‘Toast to the Town of Maine’ celebrating its 175th birthday!

A Toast to the Town
A Toast to the Town(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Town of Maine kicked off its Demisemiseptcentennial Celebration Monday night. They had a ‘Toast to the Town’ at the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

This event was in honor of the incorporation of the town of Maine, which took place on March 27, 1848. The first 150 guests at the event were gifted a wine glass.

The Town of Maine and the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society have joined forces with several other committees to plan the birthday celebrations.

Organizers say to mark your calendars because more events for the Demisemiseptcentennial Celebration will be held on Memorial Day weekend in May.

For more information regarding these events, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County Humane Society receives over 40 new animals after animal cruelty arrest
Man arrested for failing to register address as a sex offender
Endicott man pleads guilty to setting stove, vehicle on fire
Polar Shot Driving Range returns for the 2023 season
State Police search for stolen Bobcat track machine

Latest News

Deshi Halal Bazar Opening
Deshi Halal Bazar grand opening in Endicott
Highlights: Windsor vs. Johnson City (girls’ lacrosse)
s
New ‘First Responder Youth Program’ for Broome County high school students
Empowerment Day
Binghamton CSD hosts ‘Empowerment Day’ to get students excited for their futures