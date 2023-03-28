A ‘Toast to the Town of Maine’ celebrating its 175th birthday!

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Town of Maine kicked off its Demisemiseptcentennial Celebration Monday night. They had a ‘Toast to the Town’ at the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

This event was in honor of the incorporation of the town of Maine, which took place on March 27, 1848. The first 150 guests at the event were gifted a wine glass.

The Town of Maine and the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society have joined forces with several other committees to plan the birthday celebrations.

Organizers say to mark your calendars because more events for the Demisemiseptcentennial Celebration will be held on Memorial Day weekend in May.

For more information regarding these events, visit their website.

