24th annual ‘Lives of Commitment’ breakfast

(WBNG) -- The 24th annual “Lives of Commitment” awards breakfast will be held on April 27.

The breakfast is put on by the Faith in Actions Volunteers with the Broome County Council of Churches.

The event recognizes outstanding volunteers and their roles in making a difference in the lives of others.

The deadline to order your ticket for the breakfast is April 1. Find the breakfast response card online here. You can also call 607-724-9130 ext. 304 if you have questions.

