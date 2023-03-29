Arctic air returns tonight

Tonight: Snow squalls early. Flash freeze risk. Cold. Low: 17-22.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool. High: 31-39.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 20-26.

Friday: Cloudy with rain in the afternoon. High: 50. Low: 46↑.

Saturday: Rain showers. Mild. High: 63. Low: 24.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 41. Low: 27.

Monday: Partly sunny and mild. Clouds increase late. High: 58. Low: 41.

Tuesday: Morning showers give way to afternoon sun. High: 59. Low: 42.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 60. Low: 48.

Forecast Discussion:

A strong Arctic cold front will pass through the region during the evening hours, setting off dropping temperatures and snow squalls. Visibility will be limited in these squalls, and snow amounts nearing 2″ can’t be ruled out. Flash freezes are a risk as well, with temperatures rapidly falling below the freezing mark just after 8 PM. Travel will be slick. Lows will fall into the low-20s, with some spots in the teens.

Weak high pressure moves in for Thursday, but it will be much colder as winds will be out of the northwest. Highs will reaching into the mid-to-upper 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday night starts of clear, but clouds will quickly build in ahead of the next system arriving Friday. Lows will be in the low-20s.

Friday and Saturday will be quite active as two waves of low-pressure swing across the Southern Tier. The first one will arrive on Friday afternoon, setting off area wide light rain. Highs will be near 50 for most. A warm front lifts through the area overnight, causing temperatures to rise. This will also set off more area wide rain throughout Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 60s by Saturday afternoon. Flooding will NOT be a risk. A cold front follows behind during Saturday night, dropping temperatures into the mid-20s.

High pressure returns for Sunday and Monday, although highs will be cool on Sunday with highs in the low-40s. Temperatures on Monday will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A shortwave moves across Monday night into Tuesday morning, leading to a few early morning rain showers. Highs will remain in the upper-50s. Highs on Wednesday will reach near 60, with rain showers as another disturbance closes towards the region.

