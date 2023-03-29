Baskets of Joy gives to underprivileged kids in the Southern Tier

ENDWELL (WBNG) - Easter is quickly approaching, and members of the Southern Tier community are giving back through a program called Baskets of Joy.

Organized by Catholic Charities, Baskets of Joy provides Easter baskets for underprivileged children in the Southern Tier. This is 4th year it has occurred in the area but originated on the West Coast.

“My friend Katie in Colorado started the ministry,” said Baskets of Joy organizer Wendy Gamache. I felt that this area was a little bit of a lower socioeconomic area than when we were in Colorado, so I just thought that there was a need for that here,” said Gamache.

Anyone can sign up by clicking the link Baskets of Joy: Baskets of Joy (signupgenius.com). From there you will ‘adopt’ a kid that still needs a basket filled. Information includes their gender, age, and products they might enjoy.

The event is designed to represent a season of giving and lending a helping hand to those who need it most.

“I don’t get to see the look on their faces, but I can imagine what they look like when they didn’t think they were going to get something, and they received an Easter basket,” said Gamache.

Baskets should be finished by April 2nd and delivered to the Church of the Holy Family, located at 3600 Phyllis St, in Endwell. They will be delivered by next Tuesday, April 4th.

Gamache and those involved with the project are aiming for around 30 more baskets to serve each child in need.

