Broadway in Binghamton warns of potential ticket scams

(Forum)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broadway in Binghamton is alerting eventgoers to potential ticket scams circulating the area.

Murphy Fauci, a spokesperson for Broadway in Binghamton, said it was made aware of ticket scams in early March during its production of the well-known musical “Cats.”

A customer walked up to the front of the Broome County Forum with tickets they purchased for $300. But, there was just one issue: The tickets were fake.

“$300 for a ticket in Broadway Binghamton?” said Fauci. “Most of our tickets should never be over $100.″

According to a study from Straits Research, the global online event ticketing market was valued at $28 billion in 2021, due to the easy access customers have to purchase tickets at the push of a button. However, this can also open the door for non-certified third-party sites selling fake tickets to scam eventgoers out of hundreds of dollars.

That is why Broadway in Binghamton has started a campaign on their social media platforms, to notify and educate people on what to look out for so they don’t get scammed.

Broadway in Binghamton’s campaign will include videos and posts on their social media pages on both Facebook and Instagram.

