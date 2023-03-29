Broome County Sheriff and Staff Look To Fill Job Openings with A Reflection of the Community

Binghamton (WBNG) - Todays advancement for newly annointed Corrections Sergeant Joshua Terboss is so far the highlight of his early years in law enforcement.

“I’ve been with the department for six years and being promoted today it means the world to me” said Terboss.

His promotion at the Broome County Correctional Facility on Wednesday, along with the promotion of his colleagues standing next to him, comes at a critical time for the Sheriff’s Office in regard to its lack of staffing.

“These folks today were promoted because they share our values” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.

Nobody understands the need to fill these vacancies more than Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar. Since his election last November, both he and Undersheriff Sammy L. Davis, have made it a point to both recruit and employ more officers into the fold, hiring 29 new Correction Officers just in the month of March alone.

“In the last 12 weeks, what Sheriff Akshar and Undersheriff Davis have done for this Department, especially for our division is nothing short of a miracle” said Terboss.

Law Enforcement Agencies across the Country have seen a decrease in recruits and officers. According to a survey from WUNC.COM, a workforce survey from 2019 found 35% of law enforcement agencies have seen a significant decrease in the number of people applying for full-time sworn positions.

However, Akshar wants to change that in Broome County, and he wants to do it by recruiting people of all colors, backgrounds, and ethnicities to influence everyone in the community that could potentially see law enforcement as a career.

“it’s very important for both the Undersheriff and I to ensure that in seeking the very best and brightest, we’re also ensuring that this organization represents what this community looks like” said Akshar,

“we are endeavoring to fulfill all those goals we have to address the staffing crisis, but to also ensure that this organization is a reflective of this community”.

