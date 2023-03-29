Captain Kate Newcomb retires from Broome County Sheriff’s Office after 31 years

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- After 31 years with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Kate Newcomb has retired.

Newcomb said she first started dreaming of a career in law enforcement when she was just 12-years-old. Those dreams came true in 1992 when the Broome County Sheriff’s Office hired her as a deputy sheriff working road patrol.

She also worked as a detective, a detective sergeant with the office’s narcotics division and a highway patrol lieutenant before being promoted to captain.

After that storied three-decade career, Newcomb said it was time to close an important chapter.

“I just recently turned 55,” said Newcomb. “Law enforcement is a young person’s job for sure and I think it’s important to know when it’s time to close that chapter and move on.”

One of the best parts of working with the department for Newcomb was serving the local communities, something she said she will continue to do during her retirement.

“I’m currently a member of the Town of Colesville Planning Board,” said Newcomb. “I enjoy being involved with my town and I’m sure that I will look for other ways to be involved with organizations and with the community.”

For those currently in law enforcement and those considering a career in the future, Newcomb said she has simple advice.

“My best wishes for everyone in our law enforcement community locally is that they remain vigilant, stay safe and continue to protect the residents of Broome County,” said Newcomb.

As for her post-retirement plans, Newcomb said she has been thinking about traveling. She said it is something she wasn’t able to do much of during her career.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.