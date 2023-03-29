Community Foundation for South Central NY annual Women’s Fund Breakfast

(WBNG) -- The goal of the Women’s Fund, run by the Community Foundation for South Central New York, aims to improve and empower the lives of women and girls in the region.

You can join the Community Foundation for South Central New York for the 18th annual Women’s Fund Breakfast, featuring keynote speaker and Award-Winning Journalist Maria Hinojosa with her talk “Owning Your Voice.”

The breakfast will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Binghamton from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on May 30.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for students. Payments and reservations are due by May 15. Tickets can be purchased here.

