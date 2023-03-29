Early sun, increasing clouds

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. High 50 (46-52) Wind SW 10-15 G30 mph

WBNG (WBNG)

We’ll have early sunshine Wednesday. A cold front will give us increasing clouds with a quick shot of rain changing

to snow Wednesday evening. A thunderstorm is possible.

There will be few snow showers early thursday Thursday with mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy.

A warm front sets up to our south. This, along with the associated low/lows will give us

clouds rain Friday and Saturday. There could be some snowflakes.

A return to cool, quiet weather Sunday with early clouds and increasing sunshine. Monday and Tuesday look nice with

partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

