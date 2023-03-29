EPAC presents ‘The Sound of Music’

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Based on the 1949 memoir by Mari Von Trapp, “The Sound of Music” shared the personal tale of growth and hope amid the horrors of World War II.

The Endicott Performing Arts Center is bringing the story to the stage beginning March 30. It runs through April 2.

Actors in the musical joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to talk about EPAC’s latest production.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for spraying woman with substance at Weis, touching another inappropriately
Broome Co. District Attorney’s Office responds to motion to have charges against former The Colonial owners dismissed
Deshi Halal Bazar Opening
Deshi Halal Bazar grand opening in Endicott
Fire destroys home in Owego
Brooklyn man facing murder charge pleads guilty to weapon possession in Binghamton

Latest News

Financial Tip -- March 29
Financial Tip: Here’s what’s happening with Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
EPAC presents 'The Sound of Music'
EPAC presents 'The Sound of Music'
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Running to Places
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Running to Places
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Running to Places