Freedom Allstar Cheer Team prepares to compete in Disney

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Freedom Allstar Cheer Team competed at the NCA Cheer Competition in Albany and the Junior Level 2 team scored a 95.4, earning them a bid to D2 Summit which is a competition in Disney.

The team will spend their time at the most magical place on Earth from May 5 to 7. This is a bid-only competition and very prestigious for Allstar cheer.

This past weekend, the senior team also scored a bid to compete in Disney. The junior team consists of athletes from ages 9 to 17. The senior team is made up of athletes from ages 12 to 18.

The Owner of Freedom Allstar Cheer Jennifer Formanek said she and the team are excited to head down to Florida to compete.

“We kind of got here without even realizing that we were going to get here,” said Formanek. “Which is really exciting for them to see the hard work pays off.”

The team is compiled of 78 athletes, and they even have a waitlist for their next season.

