Gov. Hochul announces $2.5 million in funding for additional services to people impacted by racist Buffalo shooting

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced $2.5 million for services to individuals impacted by the May 14, 2022 mass shooting at a Tops Market in Buffalo.

The funding allows the Buffalo United Resiliency Center to immediately increase staffing and ensure necessary operational support to serve survivors, family members of the victims, Tops employees and the surrounding community.

Additionally, the Buffalo Urban League and Community Health Centers of Buffalo will partner to operate the Buffalo United Resiliency Center to develop and implement programs and services that align with the committee’s “Community Needs Assessment.”

These needs include access to housing, transportation and emergency and long-term food access.

10 people were killed in the shooting and three more were injured. A majority of the victims were Black.

The racist shooter, who is from Conklin, pleaded guilty to terrorism, murder, attempted murder and weapons possession charges in November 2022.

