(WBNG) - The 2023 spring sports season is ramping up, check out the early season scores from high school boys’ lacrosse action across the Southern Tier:

Vestal - 11, Horseheads - 5

Binghamton - 0, Corning - 21

Johnson City - 11, Elmira - 5

Chenango Valley - 1, Skaneateles - 20

Union-Endicott - 13, Owego - 7

Maine-Endwell - 10, Ithaca - 11 (OT)

