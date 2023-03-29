Man charged with murder for deadly 2011 Binghamton house fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Detectives charged a man with murder in the second degree in connection to a deadly house fire that happened more than a decade ago.

On Wednesday, the Binghamton Police Department announced it arrested 38-year-old Jeremiah J. Raub of New Milford, Pa. in connection to the death of Jeffrey Aissa, who was 17-years-old, when he was killed in the house fire on March 17, 2011. The house was located at 20 Milford St. but was totally destroyed by the blaze.

Raub was also charged with arson in the second degree.

“This arrest comes after years of work by the Binghamton Police Department, and especially the Detective Division, to solve this case and help bring closure to the family,” said Police Chief Joseph T. Zikuski. “We would like to thank the community for the information provided to us on this case over the years.”

Raub was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail. The Susquehanna County District Attorney Borough Detective assisted Binghamton officers with the arrest.

Binghamton Police said that the investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the death of Aissa is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.

