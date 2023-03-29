Man sentenced for smuggling meth in Broome County Correctional Facility

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of Ronald B. Bodden, 37, of Binghamton Wednesday.

The office said Bodden was sentenced to two to four years in prison after pleading guilty to promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a felony.

Bodden admitted that on June 16, 2022, while be booked into the Broome County Jail on an unrelated charge, he possessed a quantity of methamphetamine.

The office noted that Bodden’s criminal history includes a 2015 felony weapon possession conviction in Queens.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to work with law enforcement to concentrate on sending repeat offenders to prison,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “By doing this Broome County has not seen a spike in crime like other Upstate cities.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division.

