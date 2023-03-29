Man wanted for homicide in NYC arrested in Binghamton, in possession of handgun

(Special Investigations Unit Task Force)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced it assisted the New York Police Department with arresting a man wanted for homicide.

The Task Force said 45-year-old McMillian Wright, of Brooklyn, NY, was taken into custody at 526 Chenango St. in Binghamton. Wright was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Bryco Arms branded handgun and 3.4 grams of crack cocaine.

Wright was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree.

Wright was arrested on March 27.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.

