No criminal charges filed in Tioga County crash that resulted in 3 deaths

NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said on March 28 it arrested an 18-year-old in an investigation into a crash that killed three pedestrians.

On Feb. 15, 2023, four pedestrians were struck by the 18-year-old driver on State Route 38 in the Town of Newark Valley. Three of the pedestrians, John Stephens; 66, Kurtis Acker; 25 and Doreen Wood; 52, were killed. All of the dead were from Newark Valley. A 27-year-old woman, also from Newark Valley, was flown to Upstate Medical Center and later released.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said it charged the driver for the violation of moving from lane unsafely, based on the results of an investigation.

The office said a search warrant for the vehicle involved all of the electronic devices inside of it as well as a subpoena for phone records. Video from commercial vehicles on-board cameras, doorbell cameras and residential and business cameras were also reviewed.

The Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition Expert was called in to administer drug and alcohol sobriety testing on the driver as well. However, following the investigation, the sheriff’s office said there was nothing found that would support criminal charges related to the crash.

State Route 38 between Wilson Creek and Brown roads was shut down for nearly an entire day after the crash occurred.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the crash, including several from Broome County.

