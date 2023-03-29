Over 100 High School students gather at SUNY Broome for robot competition.

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tuesday, over 100 High School students gathered at SUNY Broome for the Southern Tier Robotics Competition.

Chair of Engineering and Science and Physics Department Robert Lofthouse said Sophomore and Junior students from 10 different schools around the Southern Tier came to compete in the annual competition as they fight to win the first-place prize. He said the goal of this event is to get more students interested in STEM while also improving skills and showing them the importance of teamwork.

“We really want to try to get more students into stem fields there are a lot of jobs, especially in this area for engineers and technicians, and getting them excited about building things and creating things is really important,” said Robert Lofthouse

He said they are happy to see everyone together once again as they continue to expose students to STEM while having fun.

