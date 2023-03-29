Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for spraying woman with substance at Weis, touching another inappropriately
Broome Co. District Attorney’s Office responds to motion to have charges against former The Colonial owners dismissed
The house at 20 Milford St. was totally destroyed in the blaze that killed Jeffrey Aissa, 17.
Man charged with murder for deadly 2011 Binghamton house fire
Deshi Halal Bazar Opening
Deshi Halal Bazar grand opening in Endicott
Fire destroys home in Owego

Latest News

FILE - Damaged and missing homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort...
Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis’ board members say Disney stripped them of power
Windsor 3rd Graders meet Binghamton University pen pals for 1st time
Windsor 3rd Graders meet Binghamton University pen pals for 1st time
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle was reportedly shot and killed by his Lyft passenger, Taurus...
Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body home to Honduras
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US