State Police searching for suspects that keyed someone’s car at Norwich Walmart

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people involved in keying a car in Norwich.

State Police said one of the two individuals, who is pictured above in a red plaid shirt, keyed a person’s car in the parking lot of Walmart at 5396 State Highway 12. This occurred on Jan. 12, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop C at 607-561-7400 and reference case number 11245246.

