Windsor 3rd Graders meet Binghamton University pen pals for 1st time

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
VESTAL (WBNG) -- One-hundred-twenty 3rd-grade students from schools in the Windsor Central School District spent the day at Binghamton University Wednesday for a special field trip.

During the 2022 to 2023 school year, the students have been writing to fraternity and sorority members at the university to learn more about college life. After months of back-and-forth letters, the elementary students were able to meet their pen pals in person.

Senior at Binghamton University Aniya Matthews said she and her pen pal Cale got to learn a lot about each other before they met in person.

“We asked each other our favorite colors and what we like to do. I asked him what sports he plays and then we just got to know each other a little bit better,” said Matthews. “When we were in person today we were able to talk about those things a little more.”

Throughout the day the Windsor students received a tour of the campus, seeing the library and some dorms. They also ate lunch with their pen pals and had the opportunity to do arts and crafts after.

The program, which started during the 2017 to 2018 school year, is coordinated through the Binghamton University Center for Civic Engagement’s Youth Initiative Program.

