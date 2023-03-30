2nd annual Broome County ‘Kids CAN Build’ awards ceremony

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome Community College hosted their awards ceremony for this year’s “Kids CAN Build” food drive and art competition.

This is the second year for the event in our community, where school districts from our area build artistic structures from canned foods.

Judges critiqued the different can structures based on use of can labels, size, structure, and types of food used.

Matt Sheehan from Broome Tioga BOCES spoke at the ceremony about the work the students put into this competition.

“Here we are as a group raising money which is a challenge in itself, but someone takes that and makes it become real. You guys saw those structures, they’re amazing and if it wasn’t for the students in this room - your brains and your efforts we wouldn’t have that.” said Matt Sheehan.

The winners of this year’s competition were Chenango Forks Middle School, and Windsor Catholic High School.

Members at SUNY Broome and surrounding schools are excited to continue the event in the following years, hoping to bring food relief to our community as well as creativity to our youth.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.