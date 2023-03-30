Broome-Tioga NAACP Unveils Little Free Library in Binghamton

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Broome Tioga NAACP unveiled their new Little Free Library Thursday which is located at Columbus Park in Binghamton. President of Broome Tioga NAACP Cynthia Kirk-Barreiro said in honor of the rich history of the organization within Binghamton with the local chapter starting in 1919 the library will be placed directly under the Columbus Park sign at the intersection of Lisle Ave and Carroll St.

She said the purpose of this free library is to provide an opportunity to educate both adults and children about the black experience and contributions of African- Americans in society.

“They have to know that their ancestors are strong that blood runs through them they are also strong so they need to know what’s going on and even aside that those people who are not living black in America need to know something about what’s going on they too can come and read these books there not just for us you guys need to know so that you can be ally.” said Cynthia Kirk-Barreiro

She said the library will feature as many as 60 books and the organization is happy to provide free book access to people in the community in an effort to educate residents and improve literacy rates.

