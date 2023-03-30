Broome-Tioga NCAAP unveils ‘Little Free Library’ at Columbus Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome-Tioga NAACP unveiled its new “Little Free Library” at Columbus Park Thursday. Organizers said the library will focus on African American literature.

The NCAAP said in honor of the rich history of the organization in Binghamton, with the local chapter starting in 1919, the library will be placed directly under the Columbus Park sign at the intersection of Lisle Avenue and Carroll Street.

The organization said the purpose of this free library is to provide an opportunity to educate adults and children about the Black experience and contributions of American Americans in society.

“They have to know that their ancestors are strong, that blood runs through them, so they need to know what’s going on,” said President of Broome-Tioga NAACP President Kirk-Barreiro. “People who are not living in Black America need to know something about what’s going on. They too can come and read these books.”

Kirk-Barreiro said the books in the Little Free Library are for everyone. She said it will feature as many as 60 books and the organization is happy to provide free book access to people in the community.

She said she hopes the books will educate community residents and improve literacy rates.

