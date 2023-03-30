DOJ: Binghamton man sentenced for federal drug crime

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday that a Binghamton man was sentenced on drug charges.

The Department of Justice said Adam Baldwin, 42, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for attempted possession with intent to distribute meth.

The DOJ said Baldwin admitted that in September 2021, he agreed to receive shipments of meth, which he provided to another person for payment. Baldwin had the shipments delivered to a UPS Store in Alexandria Bay, NY, where he picked them up.

In October 2021, law enforcement intercepted two of the packages addressed to Baldwin, which contained a total of approximately 1,070 grams of pure meth.

Baldwin will also serve a three year term of post-release supervision.

