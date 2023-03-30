A little wintry

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with early snow showers. Increasing sunshine. 0-T” 20% High 38 (34-40) Wind NW 10-15 mph

There will be few snow showers early today with mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine will increase through the afternoon.

Mostly clear tonight. As the next front/low approaches, clouds will increase.

A warm front sets up to our south. This, along with the associated low/lows will give us

clouds rain Friday. There could be some snowflakes Friday as the precipitation starts. Clouds and rain Saturday

along with some thunderstorms.

A return to cool, quiet weather Sunday with early clouds and increasing sunshine. Monday looks nice with

partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s to near 60. We’ll have clouds and showers Tuesday and Wednesday but we

hang onto the mild weather with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

