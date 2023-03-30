Local veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

SIDNEY (WBNG) -- Lester Gregory, also known as Les, is celebrating his 100th birthday. He was born on April 2, 1923, on a small farm in Delaware County. He got married in 1942 and a year later, he joined the Air Force where he was sent to Europe to serve in World War II.

While he was serving, his first daughter Dianne was born. And, in 1950 his second daughter Cheryl was born. This was shortly after the family moved into the house Gregory still lives in today.

Once commissioned, he flew B-24 Liberators until the end of WWII. During the Korean War, Gregory was an instructor pilot and eventually joined the Air National Guard. He retired in 1972 as Major Lester El Gregory.

After almost 60 years of marriage, his wife passed away in 2001. Later on, he got married to a native of Sidney, but, after almost 17 years of marriage, she passed away in 2020.

Gregory has been a firefighter at Walton, Bainbridge, and Sidney for more than 70 years. He was a member of the Delaware County Arson Task Force. He helped design and supervised and belonged to statewide arson investigation organizations for years.

He was also Delaware County Fire Coordinator for 10 years, helping improve the area 911 emergency system, and served as President of the County Fire Coordinators of the State of New York.

Gregory has been a very active member of the community. He has been honored with many awards, one of which was the fire chiefs with Delaware County Lifetime Achievement Award.

