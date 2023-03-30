Ross Park Zoo to host ‘eggstravaganza’ event ahead of Easter

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Easter Bunny is hopping down the bunny trail to Binghamton!

He will be at Ross Park Zoo on April 7 and 8 for activities, games and more! First, there will be a breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m. where you can get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

There will also be a VIP Easter egg hunt, where you can search for eggs throughout the zoo which are redeemable for prizes.

Ross Park Zoo is looking for volunteers to help run its eggstravaganza event as well.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.