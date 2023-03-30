Sen. Gillibrand announces support for bill that seeks to address food insecurity within military

(WBNG) -- Senator Gillibrand announces support for the bipartisan Military Family Nutrition Access Act and her intention to include it in the 2023 Farm Bill.

The bill would exclude Basic Allowance for Housing, a type of military compensation used to cover the costs of off-base housing. This includes income calculations that determine supplemental nutrition assistance program eligibility.

This change would ensure that SNAP is in line with other federal assistance programs that already exclude Basic Allowance for Housing eligibility calculations.

“When you look at the population of America, one in 10 households are food insecure so your service members are more likely to face hunger than everyone else,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Frankly, that’s outrageous. Our service members risk their lives to keep us safe and their families face extraordinary burdens too.”

Gillibrand said current states show a 24% of service members experience food insecurity. Junior enlisted face the highest risk. The senator said food insecurity poses a threat to military readiness and overall national security.

