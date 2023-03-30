Tioga Co. Legislator Dennis Mullen announces campaign for sheriff

(The Campaign of Dennis Mullen for Tioga County Sheriff)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen announced his candidacy for Tioga County Sheriff Thursday.

“I’m running to do something, not be something,” Mullen, a Republican, said in a news release. “For the safety of our friends and Families, for children, and grandchildren. For the safety of our homes, our schools, workplaces, our worship sites. For our treasure, our children and our grandchildren, I will never compromise your safety, at home, work or school.”

Mullen said if elected, he will not serve more than two terms.

“No one should be in charge of anything forever,” Mullen said. “Always be training your replacement.”

On June 27, Mullen will faceoff against incumbent Sheriff Gary Howard in the Republican Primary. Howard has served as Tioga County Sheriff for 20 years. He announced his bid for reelection on Jan. 6.

Mullen has previously served in the military and with the New York State Police.

The 2023 General Election is on Nov. 7.

