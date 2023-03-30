Tioga County Veterans Service Agency Honors local Vietnam Veterans for their service

OWEGO (WBNG) - In honor of National Vietnam Veterans Day on Wednesday, an event was held in Owego to thank former Vietnam war soldiers for their service called ‘Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day’.

Director of Tioga County Veterans Service Agency Michael Middaugh said after almost 50 years since the end of the Vietnam war, they wanted to give local veterans the welcome home they never received.

The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the ‘Vietnam Veterans Memorial’ followed by another ceremony where they honored all Vietnam Veterans in attendance. The families of those killed in action in Vietnam, as well as families of those Vietnam Veterans who have recently passed away, were also recognized. Middaugh said the war was not very popular in the states and when the soldiers came home, they did not receive the respect they deserved.

“It’s just now starting to be we are recognized as doing what doing our job doing what we were supposed to do what the government asked us to do and not being spat on or throwing rocks at or rotten eggs at which a lot of guys found it that way when they come home I was lucky enough not to deal with that but a lot of them did.”

Middaugh said unfortunately many veterans were not able to make it back home and today they are losing more than 200 veterans a day, which is why he believes it’s important to give them their flowers while they are still here.

