Tracking rain to end the week

Tonight: Clear skies early. Increasing clouds late. Cold. Low: 22-27.

Friday: Rain in the afternoon. High: 43-48

(WBNG)

Friday Night: Rain continues. Gusty. Rising temperatures. Low: 41-45↑.

Saturday: Rain showers. Mild. High: 65. Low: 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 39. Low: 27.

Monday: Partly sunny early with afternoon rain showers possible. High: 59. Low: 40.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 58. Low: 45.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 64. Low: 47.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of rain showers. High: 54. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will move over the Atlantic Ocean tonight, allowing for increasing clouds as we head towards Friday morning. It will still be cold, with lows falling into the mid-20s.

Friday will start off dry, but an area of low pressure will begin to push into the area around 2 PM. This will set off rain showers that will continue into Saturday. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper-40s, but temperatures will rise as we head into the overnight. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid-60s, but rain will continue, with the risk of a few scattered thunderstorms as well. Some thunderstorms may have wind gusts over 50 MPH, leading to isolated power outages. Rainfall amounts will be 1-1.5″, but at this time, no flooding issues are expected.

Cooler air moves in with high pressure for Sunday, with highs only in the upper-30s with sunny skies.

Milder temperatures remain as we start next week, with highs Monday through Thursday in the mid-50s to mid-60s. It will be unsettled as well, with rain showers expected all four days.

