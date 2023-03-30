Tracking rain to end the week

Milder air remains for next week
By Connor Thompson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Clear skies early. Increasing clouds late. Cold. Low: 22-27.

Friday: Rain in the afternoon.  High: 43-48

(WBNG)

Friday Night: Rain continues. Gusty.  Rising temperatures. Low: 41-45↑.

Saturday: Rain showers. Mild. High: 65. Low: 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 39. Low: 27.

Monday: Partly sunny early with afternoon rain showers possible. High: 59. Low: 40.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 58. Low: 45.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 64. Low: 47.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of rain showers. High: 54. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will move over the Atlantic Ocean tonight, allowing for increasing clouds as we head towards Friday morning. It will still be cold, with lows falling into the mid-20s.

Friday will start off dry, but an area of low pressure will begin to push into the area around 2 PM. This will set off rain showers that will continue into Saturday. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper-40s, but temperatures will rise as we head into the overnight. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid-60s, but rain will continue, with the risk of a few scattered thunderstorms as well. Some thunderstorms may have wind gusts over 50 MPH, leading to isolated power outages. Rainfall amounts will be 1-1.5″, but at this time, no flooding issues are expected.

Cooler air moves in with high pressure for Sunday, with highs only in the upper-30s with sunny skies.

Milder temperatures remain as we start next week, with highs Monday through Thursday in the mid-50s to mid-60s. It will be unsettled as well, with rain showers expected all four days.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The house at 20 Milford St. was totally destroyed in the blaze that killed Jeffrey Aissa, 17.
Man charged with murder for deadly 2011 Binghamton house fire
State Police searching for suspects that keyed someone’s car at Norwich Walmart
State Route 38 was shut down for the majority of the day on Feb. 15 after emergency crews...
No criminal charges filed in Tioga County crash that resulted in 3 deaths
Broome Co. District Attorney’s Office responds to motion to have charges against former The Colonial owners dismissed
Man sentenced for smuggling meth in Broome County Correctional Facility

Latest News

wbng
A little wintry
Arctic air returns tonight
Breezy as well
Arctic air returns tonight
Rain arrives to end the week
Arctic air returns tonight