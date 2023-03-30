Yellow Dot Program provides tool for first responders, residents during emergencies

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A small yellow dot, part of the Yellow Dot Program, is creating a big impact as a tool for first responders at a time when every second counts during an emergency.

When it comes to a vehicle, for example, the yellow dot posted along a driver’s side rear window is a cue to first responders that medical information can be found inside on a yellow form. Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Robert Stapleton with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office said the form includes critical information on each person’s medications, contact information, allergies, and more.

If more than one family member in the household has a medical concern worth addressing, Stapleton went over how many stickers and forms are needed for the car.

“One sticker will cover it and then we can give you multiple envelopes,” he said. “We encourage you to fill it out in pencil in case things change medications, any type of medical issues.”

Stapleton said the program isn’t unique to New York as various areas around the U.S. offer this resource. New York adopted the program several years ago. Since the program’s inception, word about the program is getting out, especially when it comes to the senior community.

In total in the state, according to the program’s website, the association has distributed over two million yellow dots.

The association encourages residents to use the program for the home, too. Folks can place the dot in a visible place, like near the front door, and the form near/on the fridge.

