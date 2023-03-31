Binghamton Black Bears to host ‘Sock Out Cancer,’ ‘First Responder’ nights

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears are hosting two different specialty games on the nights of March 31 and April 1.

On Friday, the Black Bears will host “Sock Out Cancer Night” and on Saturday the team will host “First Responder Night.”

The Sock Out Cancer game, which is owned by the Security Mutual Life Foundation, will be played at 7 p.m. and the Black Bears will wear special Sock Out Cancer jerseys.

Special Sock Out Cancer socks will be available to purchase at the game and a jersey auction will be held after the game. The proceeds will go toward financial assistance to cancer patients in the Binghamton area.

First Responder Night on Saturday will be played at 3:30 p.m. between the Binghamton fire and police departments. Proceeds from the game will go toward the American Heart Association. A ticket for the regularly scheduled Black Bears game will get you into the First Responder Night game.

