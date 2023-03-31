Binghamton High students share their love for music

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School has a variety of extracurricular classes students can choose to take. A popular choice tends to be music. They offer choir, band, and orchestra classes. And within those, they have many different options for music classes.

A sophomore in the music department, Alyssa Honnick said, “I love just getting to learn the music.” She said her teachers do a great job of creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere. Honnick also said music is a great stress reliever after a long day of classes.

A junior at Binghamton High, Yoel Rodriguez said the music department has opened a lot of doors for him and he has gotten many opportunities thanks to that.

“It’s definitely opened my experiences like a huge variety that I would have probably not ever experienced without music,” said Rodriguez.

The music department at Binghamton High is getting ready for its upcoming music concerts which will be held in May. For more information regarding their music department of the dates of the concerts, click here.

